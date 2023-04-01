The Ashes 2023 guide: All you need to know about the men's and women's series

Alastair Cook lifts the urn after England's triumphant win in 2013.
Alastair Cook lifts the urn after England's triumphant win in 2013.
Profimedia
England and Australia's men's and women's cricket sides will battle it out for the Ashes this summer with both series getting underway this month. But when do they start and where will they be held?

Here's everything you need to know. (All times CET.)

Men’s Ashes schedule

The first Test gets underway this Friday with each day's play set to start at 12:00. Each day will conclude at 19:00 but this can be extended to 19:30 to facilitate 90 overs as long as there are no breaks in play. Lunch is scheduled for 14:00 and will last for 40 minutes with a 20-minute tea break scheduled at 16:40.

First Test (Edgbaston): Friday 16th June - Tuesday 20th June
England's Ashes record at Edgbaston: P15 W6 L4 D5

Second Test (Lord's): Wednesday 28th June - Sunday 2nd July
England's Ashes record at Lord's: P37 W7 L15 D15

Third Test (Headingly): Thursday 6th July - Monday 10th July
England's Ashes record at Headingley: P25 W8 L9 D8

Fourth Test (Old Trafford): Wednesday 19th July - Sunday 23rd July
England's Ashes record at Old Trafford: P30 W7 L8 D15

Fifth Test (The Oval): Thursday 27th July - Monday 31st July
England's Ashes record at The Oval: P38 W17 L7 D14

Who is playing?

England have named their squad for the first two Ashes Tests, with Australia doing the same ahead of their World Test Championship against India.

England squad for the first two Ashes Tests: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia squad for the first two Ashes Tests: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Women’s Ashes

The Women's Ashes will consist of one Test match, three T20s and three ODIs. All matches start at 12:00 unless otherwise stated.

First Test (Trent Bridge)
Thursday 22nd June - Monday 26th June

First T20 International (Edgbaston)
Saturday 1st July (19:35 start)

Second T20 International (The Oval)
Wednesday 5th July (19:35 start)

Third T20 International (Lord's)
Saturday 8th July (19:35 start)

First ODI (Unique Stadium)
Wednesday 12th July (14:00 start)

Second ODI (The Ageas Bowl)
Sunday 16th July

Third ODI (Taunton)
Tuesday 18th July (14:00 start)

How will the scoring system work in The Women’s Ashes?

The winners of the women's Test match will earn four points, with two points awarded if the match is drawn. In the white-ball game, two points will be awarded to the winners, with a point awarded if the match is tied or there is no result.

