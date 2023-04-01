England's Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson receive maiden call-up for Ashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes Women
  4. England's Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson receive maiden call-up for Ashes
England's Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson receive maiden call-up for Ashes
The women's Ashes begins towards the end of June
The women's Ashes begins towards the end of June
Reuters
Seamer Lauren Filer (22) and all-rounder Danielle Gibson (22) have earned their maiden international call-ups as England Women announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Filer has been a consistent performer for Western Storm in the last two seasons and has 27 wickets in 27 matches in List A cricket, while Gibson is Storm's joint-highest run scorer and top wicket-taker this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

"We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad," head coach Jon Lewis said in a statement.

"Dani is one of the form cricketers in the country. She is improving both with bat and ball and, if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game.

"Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a test match at any point in the game."

England will face Australia A in a three-day warm-up fixture at Derbyshire from June 15th-17th before facing Alyssa Healy-led Australia in the Ashes.

The Ashes will begin with a test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 22th-26th. The multi-format series will include one test match, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20s.

The test match will mark England's first five-day game on home soil and their return to Trent Bridge after 23 years.

Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAustraliaFiler LaurenGibson DanielleThe Ashes Women
Related Articles
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning out of Ashes with 'medical issue'
England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket
India's Shubman Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final
Show more
Cricket
Australia keep faith in expensive Mitchell Starc's wicket-taking ability
India mourn WTC defeat to Australia, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts
Australia's WTC victory over India draws muted response ahead of Ashes
Australia aim for 'legacy defining' moment by completing WTC-Ashes double
India were left chasing a lost cause in WTC final after day two collapse
Australia crush India by 209 runs to win World Title Championship final
Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes
Ollie Pope tips Zak Crawley to make his mark in Ashes series
Was it caught cleanly or not? Green under fire for acrobatic catch
Australia edge closer to World Test Championship title despite India resistance
Most Read
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, Saudi interest in Neymar
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special, says Djokovic