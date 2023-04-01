Welsh Fire snatch win after Ismail's hat-trick off final three balls

Welsh Fire snatch win after Ismail's hat-trick off final three balls
Ismail took the wickets of Tess Flintoff for 55 as well as Erin Burns and Issy Wong for no runs
Reuters
Shabnim Ismail's (34) remarkable hat-trick in the last three balls led Welsh Fire to a thrilling women's Hundred victory over Birmingham Phoenix by three runs at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The South African seamer took the wickets of Tess Flintoff for 55 as well as Erin Burns and Issy Wong for no runs, preventing the home team from securing the four runs required for victory in the final three balls.

"I have taken one hat-trick before but I'm so chuffed to get over the line for the team today," Ismail told Sky Sports. "The team is completely different this year. We have a firm belief."

Ismail is the second player to get a hat-trick in the women's Hundred after Alana King for Trent Rockets in 2022.

Welsh Fire maintained their unbeaten streak in The Hundred women's competition, while Birmingham Phoenix are still searching for their first victory.

