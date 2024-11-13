England's Reece Topley fined for 'abuse of equipment' after West Indies injury

England's Reece Topley lies on the ground after bowling during the first T20 international against the West Indies

England pacer Reece Topley (30) has been docked 15% of his match fee for smashing a chair in frustration after picking up an injury in the first Twenty20 International against West Indies.

The left-arm quick suffered his latest injury setback on Saturday when he jarred his knee while bowling. He eventually left the field due to the injury and missed the second match.

As he walked up the steps of the pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Topley picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Topley had breached the code of conduct article relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings".

In addition to the fine Topley also incurred one demerit point. Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points and a player is banned under the ICC's code of conduct.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 with the third T20 scheduled for Thursday in Gros Islet.