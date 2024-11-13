Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. Varma ton powers India to T20 victory over South Africa as flying ants halt play

Varma ton powers India to T20 victory over South Africa as flying ants halt play

AFP / Reuters
Updated
India's Tilak Varma (left) celebrates after scoring his century
India's Tilak Varma (left) celebrates after scoring his centuryPhill Magakoe / AFP
Tilak Varma (22) hit a maiden international century as India beat South Africa by 11 runs in the third Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

The left-hander made an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls in India's total of 219-6.

South Africa were restricted to 208-7, giving India an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

"I was waiting for this for a long time, coming back after injury," Varma told host broadcaster SuperSport, referring to a hand injury which restricted his playing time in 2024.

Varma epitomised the "fearless cricket" espoused by captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Promoted to number three in the batting order, he faced the third ball of the match after Sanju Samson was bowled for a second successive duck by Marco Jansen.

He immediately went on the attack, hitting the second and third balls he faced from Jansen for four and six as he launched an innings which included eight fours and seven sixes.

"I was just thinking I have got an opportunity to bat at number three and I just wanted to express myself," he said.

"We played the brand of cricket we wanted to play," said Suryakumar, who revealed that Varma had requested a promotion up the batting order.

"He asked for it and he responded," said the captain.

Fellow left-hander Abhishek Sharma was similarly aggressive, hitting 50 off 25 balls with three fours and five sixes in a second-wicket stand of 107 off 52 deliveries with Varma.

The South African reply was an over old when the players were forced from the field for almost 30 minutes by a swarm of flying ants.

India's Hardik Pandya is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stopped
India's Hardik Pandya is surrounded by flying ants leading to play being stoppedReuters / James Oatway

When they returned, India's spinners squeezed the run-rate in the middle overs, though the home side were kept in the contest by Marco Jansen's career-best 54 from 17 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's 41 from 22 deliveries.

Klaasen hit three sixes off successive balls from leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, India's most successful bowler in the first two matches.

Jansen thrashed a 16-ball half-century before falling leg before wicket to left-arm opening bowler Arshdeep Singh off the third ball of the final over.

Put under pressure by Abhishek and Varma, South Africa bowled three no-balls and 10 wides, which ultimately proved the difference between the two teams, with India bowling only one wide.

Mentions
CricketTilak VarmaSouth AfricaIndiaTwenty20 International
Related Articles
England's Reece Topley fined for 'abuse of equipment' after West Indies injury
Khawaja says no pressure on McSweeney to imitate Warner's rapid-scoring approach
West Indies' Joesph to return from suspension, but lose Russell for T20 series
Show more
Cricket
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in rain-affected ODI to take series lead
Pakistan chasing explanation from ICC after India snub Champions Trophy
Opportunity knocks for Australia's Nathan McSweeney in Test series against India
New Zealand's Ferguson succumbs to injury, will miss ODI series versus Sri Lanka
Gurbaz and Omarzai lead Afghanistan to ODI series win against Bangladesh
England gets the better of West Indies in comfortable victory in T20 action
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings