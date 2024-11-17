Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. West Indies score big win in dead rubber over England in T20 international action

West Indies score big win in dead rubber over England in T20 international action

AFP
West Indies score convince in dead rubber victory over England in Twenty20 International action.
West Indies score convince in dead rubber victory over England in Twenty20 International action.RANDY BROOKS / AFP
West Indies, led by explosive half centuries from openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis, chased down a target of 219 to beat England with an over to spare to win by five wickets in their T20 international on Saturday.

The game was a dead rubber with England having already won the opening three matches of the five-game series but the crowd at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground were treated to some high-scoring entertainment as West Indies enjoyed their second highest successful run chase in T20Is.

England openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks put on 54 runs for the first wicket before Alzarri Joseph got Jacks caught behind off the final ball of the fifth over.

But Salt continued to take full advantage of a good batting track as he took England to 102 before he was removed by Roston Chase in the tenth over for 55 having his four sixes and five fours.

Skipper Jos Buttler hit 38 off 23 but it was an unbeaten 62 from Jacob Bethell and a useful 24 from 13 balls from Sam Curran that took England to a strong score.

West Indies top order has struggled in this series but this time Hope and Lewis attacked England from the outset, swiftly reduced the run-rate.

Hope brought up his 50 off 23 balls - slamming a short ball from Rehan Ahmed through midwicket to reach his half century.

Lewis, who had played a supporting role, went on the offensive hitting Liam Livingstone for three sixes in the eighth over and he too reached his half-century (26 balls) when he pulled Curran through square leg for four.

Rehan Ahmed finally got the breakthrough when Lewis mistimed a cover-drive to Dan Mousley, the West Indies opener departing for 68 including seven sixes with England in a commanding position at 136-1

With the next ball Hope departed, run out by Livingstone, and England picked up a third wicket in as many balls when Nicholas Pooran was bowled by Ahmed after finding the inside edge.

Suddenly, West Indies were 136-3 and with a new pair at the crease and England sensed the chance to turn the game around.

But skipper Rovman Powell showed no nerves as he hit 38 from 23 balls with three sixes before he was trapped lbw by John Turner.

Sharfane Rutherford saw the home side to a morale-boosting victory with his unbeaten 29 ending the contest by smashing Mousley for two sixes.

"Guys were more committed today," said Powell. "It has been a series where you win the toss, win the game, but the guys played well - 3-2 is better than 4-1, still a lot to play for," he said looking ahead to Sunday's final game.

Despite the loss, Butler said he had few complaints about the performance.

"I thought it was an excellent wicket. We got off to a great start with Jacks and Salty. Thought we needed at least 220. They played exceptionally well, put us under pressure. I thought we played well, put up a good score and they played well to chase it down," he said.

Mentions
CricketEvin LewisShai HopeWill JacksRehan AhmedWest IndiesEnglandTwenty20 International
Related Articles
England weather the storm to surge past West Indies for T20 series win after rain delay
England's Reece Topley fined for 'abuse of equipment' after West Indies injury
West Indies' Joesph to return from suspension, but lose Russell for T20 series
Show more
Cricket
Spencer Johnson stars with the ball to help Australia take T20 series with Pakistan
Updated
Samson and Varma sparkle as record-breaking India smash South Africa in final T20
High Voll-tage innings powers Thunder past Scorchers to WBBL summit
Australia's second-string attack down Pakistan in rain-hit T20 shootout
Varma ton powers India to T20 victory over South Africa as flying ants halt play
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in rain-affected ODI to take series lead
Khawaja says no pressure on McSweeney to imitate Warner's rapid-scoring approach
Most Read
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings