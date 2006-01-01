Advertisement
  Croatia's Vida retires from international football 14 years after making debut

Croatia's Vida retires from international football 14 years after making debut

Vida in action in a March friendly
Vida in action in a March friendly Reuters
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (35) has retired from international football after 14 years in the national team, the Croatian Football Federation said on Sunday.

Vida made his international debut in May 2010 and has played 105 matches for Croatia. He was part of the Croatia side that reached the final of World Cup 2018 and finished third in World Cup 2022.

"It is an honour to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world once in your career," Vida said in a statement.

"And when you do it 105 times, you play in seven major competitions. Then you can just be infinitely grateful for such a privilege."

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Besiktas player Vida currently plays for Greek top-flight club AEK Athens.

Mentions
FootballVida DomagojCroatia
