Ritchie Edhouse wins historic European Championship after Cinderella run

Ritchie Edhouse (41) defied all odds to claim his first major televised title, the Machineseeker European Championship, on Sunday evening.

The Englishman, once an underdog in the darting world, stormed to a dominant 11-3 victory over Jermaine Wattimena in the final.

The match against Jermaine Wattimena was a thrilling affair, with both players trading blows early on.

However, Edhouse's clinical finishing proved decisive, winning nine consecutive legs to secure a dominant 11-3 victory and claim the £120,000 top prize.

"This is unbelievable," Edhouse, who had not progressed beyond the last 32 of a televised event prior to his arrival in Dortmund, told the PDC.

"I just wanted to get a couple of wins under my belt and see what happened, so this is a dream come true.

"I think this could be a stepping stone for me because confidence breeds confidence, and now I am really confident and hungry for more!"

Cinderella run

Edhouse's journey to the title was nothing short of miraculous. He began the tournament with a stunning 109.48 average against Gian van Veen and continued to impress with victories over Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

His semi-final win over Luke Woodhouse set the stage for his historic final showdown.

Wattimena, himself a surprise finalist, put up a valiant effort but couldn't match Edhouse's consistency. The Dutchman's early lead quickly evaporated as Edhouse's superior finishing and mental fortitude took over.

With this victory, Edhouse has not only secured a place in the history books but also a significant boost to his career. He has climbed to a career-high ranking of 29th on the PDC Order of Merit and qualified for the prestigious Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts.

Wattimena, despite the loss, can also be proud of his performance. His impressive run to the final, which included victories over Peter Wright, James Wade, and Luke Humphries, has solidified his position as a rising star in the sport.

The 2023 European Championship will be remembered as a tournament of surprises and upsets.

The four lowest-ranked players in the field reached the semi-finals, showcasing the unpredictable nature of darts and the depth of talent on the PDC circuit.