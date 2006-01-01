Advertisement
  4. 'No holiday at Ally Pally this time' says Stowe Buntz ahead of World Championship

Stowe Buntz in his duel against Dave Chisnall last year
Stowe Buntz in his duel against Dave Chisnall last yearGodfrey Pitt / Actionplus / Profimedia
Last year, Stowe Buntz (45) caused a sensation at the Grand Slam of Darts when he beat two high-calibre players in Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting and also managed to beat Andrew Gilding in the round of 16. The American then took part in the PDC World Championship as he took Europe by storm. With his flashy outfits and refreshing style of play, he will now be looking to cause another furore at Ally Pally.

"It was an exhausting year, but the performance was spot on and I was able to secure the wildcard place at the Ally Pally again," said a delighted Buntz after his magnificent performance.

This time, however, he wanted to approach the World Championship differently. He wanted to put in more work, train more and not treat it like a "holiday at Ally Pally" again.

Personally, it's a huge success for him and he was proud: "Going to the World Cup twice in a row makes me realise that it wasn't a coincidence last year and that I've really earned it."

But the CDC tour is not yet over for Buntz, with the Continental Cup coming up next month, which is just as important to the 45-year-old. He wants to approach it with a "similar attitude" as last year in order to cause a furore again at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Mentions
DartsPDC World ChampionshipStowe Buntz
