  Humphries to kick off World Grand Prix title defence against Bunting

Humphries to kick off World Grand Prix title defence against Bunting

World number one Luke Humphries was victorious in the same event last year
World number one Luke Humphries was victorious in the same event last year
The draw for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix has been released, setting the stage for a thrilling week of darts action in Leicester.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries will begin his title defence against Stephen Bunting, a two-time semi-finalist in the event.

Humphries claimed his maiden televised ranking title at this event 12 months ago before going on to claim numerous majors, including being crowned champion at the most recent PDC World Championship.

The double-start tournament, held at the Mattioli Arena from October 7th to the 13th, features a star-studded lineup of 32 players battling it out for the coveted title.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is among five debutants in the field, and he will face fourth seed Rob Cross in his opening match.

Other notable early matchups include Michael Smith versus Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen taking on Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright against James Wade, and Gerwyn Price facing Danny Noppert.

The tournament will also feature a clash between former finalist Raymond van Barneveld and recent Swiss Trophy winner Martin Schindler, as well as a meeting between UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and Luke Woodhouse.

Full draw:

(1) Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld v Ricardo Pietreczko

(8) Jonny Clayton v Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen v Ross Smith

(4) Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Brendan Dolan v Martin Schindler

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Searle

Josh Rock v Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Mike De Decker v Damon Heta

(7) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Peter Wright v James Wade

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey v Joe Cullen

(6) Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Follow all the World Grand Prix action with Flashscore

