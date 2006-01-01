Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. World Grand Prix
  4. Upsets galore as Van Gerwen and Smith make early exits at World Grand Prix

Upsets galore as Van Gerwen and Smith make early exits at World Grand Prix

Daryl Gurney whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in straight sets
Daryl Gurney whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in straight setsKieran Cleeves/PDC
Day two of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Leicester saw several upsets as some of the tournament's biggest names were sent packing.

Daryl Gurney delivered a stunning performance, whitewashing six-time champion Michael van Gerwen in straight sets.

The Northern Irishman's clinical finishing and composure proved too much for the Dutchman  –  one of the tournament favourites  –  who was left stunned by the defeat.

"There's not many players that will beat Michael van Gerwen 6-0, but I won't get carried away," Gurney, who won the tournament in 2017, told the PDC website afterwards.

"I'm playing well, and I have been for the last couple of months.

"I have been beating players on the stage that I haven't beaten for a couple of years – Dave Chisnall, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and now Michael, so that gives me a bit more belief."

Michael Smith and Peter Wright also suffered early exits.

World number two-ranked Smith was narrowly defeated by Gary Anderson in a thrilling match that went down to the wire. Wright, meanwhile, fell to James Wade 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

Other notable results included Joe Cullen's comeback win over Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price's dramatic victory over Danny Noppert.

The likes of reigning world champion Luke Humphries, Jonny Clayton, and Luke Littler-defeating Rob Cross step up onto the oche on day three on Wednesday, each looking to make a deep run in the tournament after positive starts.

Wednesday's matches:

Second round matches

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith

Follow the Darts World Grand Prix action as it happens here.

Mentions
DartsWorld Grand PrixMichael SmithMichael van GerwenPeter WrightDaryl GurneyGary AndersonJoe CullenJames WadeJonny ClaytonRob CrossChris DobeyLuke HumphriesDanny NoppertGerwyn PriceLuke Littler
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Rising darts star Hospodarska still playing 'below capabilities'
Humphries to kick off World Grand Prix title defence against Bunting
'No holiday at Ally Pally this time' says Stowe Buntz ahead of World Championship
Show more
Darts
Luke Littler batters Michael Smith to win World Series Finals in Amsterdam
Littler and Van Barneveld set up clash at World Series of Darts Finals
EXCLUSIVE: The man behind Stowe Buntz opens up about managing a darts star
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Wright wins German Darts Championship as Littler collapses in final
Gerwyn Price wins Australian Darts Masters after big win over Luke Littler
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Begiristain set to leave Manchester City after season, Viana tipped to come in
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings