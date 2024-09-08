Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  UEFA Nations League
  Poulsen stars as Denmark see off Serbia to continue great Nations League start

Poulsen stars as Denmark see off Serbia to continue great Nations League start

Yussuf Poulsen netted the second goal for Denmark
Yussuf Poulsen netted the second goal for DenmarkLiselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP
Denmark cruised to a second successive victory in their fledgling UEFA Nations League (UNL) Group A4 campaign, as they dispatched Serbia 2-0 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, making it 13 straight undefeated games on home soil in the process.

Following their first winless European Championship in 24 years, Denmark turned their form around under caretaker coach Lars Knudsen with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on matchday one of the new UNL campaign, and they started tonight’s clash in a similar vein.

Rounding off a terrific team effort following a one-two exchange with Yussuf Poulsen, Albert Gronbaek tucked a brilliant finish into the near post past a helpless Predrag Rajkovic, though his first international goal had to first survive several minutes of VAR scrutiny from referee Chris Kavanagh.

Having scored just once in four games, after holding reigning champions Spain to a gritty goalless draw on UNL matchday one, Serbia now had a significant task ahead of them.

Yet it was Denmark who continued having the upper hand until the end of the first half, and their dominance only grew after the interval, resulting in a second goal. It was worth waiting for too, as Poulsen met Victor Kristiansen’s pinpoint cross with an exquisite bicycle kick into the far corner.

Denmark - Serbia player ratings
Denmark - Serbia player ratingsFlashscore

That piledriver was all the Danes needed to effectively subdue Serbia for the rest of the game, keeping Stojkovic on the lookout for a first victory since beating Sweden back in June. Surprisingly, this result marks just a fourth defeat in 20 games for the Serbs across all editions of the UNL.

Meanwhile, a fourth win in five head-to-heads has propelled Denmark atop Group A4, and they find themselves five points above European champions Spain after just two match days, albeit having played a game more.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueDenmarkSerbia
