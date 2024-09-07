Advertisement
  4. Injured Calafiori to miss Italy's Nations League clash with Israel

Calafiori is set for a spell on the sidelines
Calafiori is set for a spell on the sidelinesFranck Fife / AFP
Riccardo Calafiori (22) will miss Italy's Nations League fixture against Israel with a calf injury, the country's football federation said on Sunday.

In a statement, the FIGC said that Calafiori would return to Arsenal after suffering a bruised left calf in Friday's impressive 3-1 win over France in Paris.

Calafiori was hurt in a freak accident when Ousmane Dembele was sent flying into his calf after being tackled by Alessandro Bastoni.

Italy, whose European Championship title defence ended in humiliating fashion in the last-16 this past summer, face Israel in Budapest on Monday night.

Luciano Spalletti's team are level on three points in Group A2 with Belgium, who beat Israel 3-1 on Friday.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueRiccardo CalafioriItalyArsenal
