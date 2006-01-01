Inspired Italy come back from early blow to stun France in Paris

Bradley Barcola (22) scored the fastest goal in the history of the French national team, timed at just 12 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Les Bleus from falling to a 3-1 defeat against Italy in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Against a star-studded French lineup, Italy’s game plan went out the window inside the opening minute.

Straight from the kick-off, Italy worked the ball back to a complacent Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who could only watch on as Bradley Barcola nicked the ball off his toe, strode through on goal and turned home his first-ever France goal seconds after the whistle had blown - the fastest goal France have scored in their history.

Incredibly though, the Italians should’ve been level just minutes later when Andrea Cambiaso kept the ball alive at the far post, but despite being left unmarked six yards from goal, Davide Frattesi could only power a header against the crossbar.

It was largely one-way traffic in Italy’s favour after their embarrassing start, but it took until the half-hour mark to draw level.

It was a moment of magic that thrust them back into the game too, when a neat one-two on the edge of the area between Federico Dimarco and Sandro Tonali ended with the former thundering a volley into the top corner past a hapless Mike Maignan.

That didn’t particularly spur France back into life, and instead, Luciano Spalletti’s side kept coming forward.

They eventually reaped the rewards of their pressure shortly after the restart when Mateo Retegui squared the ball for Frattesi to slide home at the far post.

The Inter Milan midfielder almost stretched his side’s advantage moments later when he headed his club teammate Dimarco’s corner goalwards, but Maignan was equal to his effort.

Italy didn’t have to wait too much longer to double their advantage though, and it was two of Spalletti’s substitutes who came off the bench to make the difference.

Destiny Udogie stepped in off the left and threaded a perfect pass for Giacomo Raspadori to take in his stride and slot home his first international goal on foreign soil in almost two years.

Key match stats Flashscore

This evening’s result was the latest in a string of underwhelming Nations League outings for France, who have now won just one of their last seven games in this competition - a somewhat limp effort since winning UEFA’s newest international tournament in 2021.

The picture looks much more positive for Italy, however, who opened their Nations League campaign with a win for the very first time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Davide Frattesi (Italy)

