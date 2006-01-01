Advertisement
Norway fail to break down stubborn Kazakhstan in drab Nations League draw

Martin Odegaard looking dejected during Norway's draw
An inspired defensive showing led Kazakhstan to an unexpected draw against Norway in their first-ever League B match in the UEFA Nations League. 

The gulf in technical ability was evident in the first half as Norway continually found their way into the final third, but the home side made sure the deficit in quality was annulled by exceptional organisation and canny defending.

Norway captain Martin Odegaard exerted absolute dominance of the midfield in the opening 45 minutes, and it was his smart back-flick that led to the best chance of the first half. Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth found Felix Horn Myhre on the penalty spot, but the Brann midfielder’s shot glanced the bar on the way over. 

Other than that moment, it was a comfortable opening 45 minutes for Kazakhstan goalkeeper Igor Shatsky, who did not have a single save to make.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Norway’s star-studded attacking line-up, led by Erling Haaland, was contained in the first half, but the Manchester City man reminded everyone that he was human by missing a golden opportunity early in the second half.

Antonio Nusa caused mischief on the left wing and drilled in an excellent cross, but Haaland slammed his volley against the post from just six yards out.

Having failed to qualify for UEFA Euro 2024, this was supposed to be the beginning of Stale Solbakken’s rebuild of the Norway team, but with just one of their 20 shots being on target, it was surprisingly a lack of firepower that was missing on the night for the Lovene.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were flying high, as they closed out a famous draw, with Stanislav Cherchesov’s men will now facing Slovenia on Monday night full of confidence

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Norway)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
NorwayKazakhstanFootballUEFA Nations LeagueMartin Odegaard
