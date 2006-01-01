Bergwijn hits back at Koeman: 'I don't want to play under this coach'

Bergwijn will not be seen in Oranje for the time being

Steven Bergwijn (26) no longer wants to play for the Dutch national team under current national coach Ronald Koeman, he told De Telegraaf.

The winger, who transferred from Ajax to Al Ittihad, had to learn through the media that Koeman would no longer call him up after his transfer to Saudi Arabia. The selector revealed that Bergwin's transfer shows no sporting ambition.

According to Bergwijn, Koeman's statements are "very unfortunate." The 35-time international blames the national coach for not contacting him.

"If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first," he said.

"This is too easy and it disappoints me from him," Bergwijn revealed to the newspaper.

"This is not how you treat your own players. If he continues like this, he will lose his credibility."

"I've always found it an honour to play for Oranje, but under this coach, I don't want to do that anymore. With someone who deliberately puts me down like this in the media, I'm done," said a clearly hurt Bergwijn.