  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case will be 'resolved as soon as possible'

Novak Djokovic (R) with Jannik Sinner at this year's Australian Open
Novak Djokovic (37) said Wednesday that he hoped current world number one Jannik Sinner's (23) steroid case would be "resolved as soon as possible" as he again bemoaned the tennis anti-doping system's "inconsistencies".

Sinner failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing by tennis authorities.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Saturday it had mounted an appeal, and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

Djokovic had previously said he could "understand the sentiments of a lot of players" who were questioning whether Sinner's rank had protected him.

On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference at the Shanghai Masters, the former world number one acknowledged it must be "very tough" for the Italian.

"I think it's quite obvious that we have a system that is not working well... There's way too many inconsistencies, way too many governing bodies involved and, you know, just this whole case is not helping our sport at all," the 37-year-old said.

"Whatever is going to happen at the end of the day, just I wish for it to be resolved as soon as possible."

Tennis authorities accepted Sinner's explanation that trace amounts of a steroid unintentionally entered his system from a physiotherapist who used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The WADA appeal has reignited the case, with Sinner saying he has had sleepless nights over the issue.

The 23-year-old has pushed through the controversy to win the US Open, as well as progressed to the final of the China Open, facing world number three Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's impressive what (Sinner's) been doing in the whole process of what's been happening, that he's playing on such a high level," Djokovic said.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz will also head to Shanghai for the Masters, where they and Djokovic are among the favourites.

The Serbian is aiming for a 100th singles title - which he said was "extra motivation" - but admitted he had "some catching up to do" as he hadn't played many tournaments recently.

"Hopefully I can use that freshness in a way, and also the past experiences and success I had," he said.

Djokovic is a four-time champion in Shanghai, but has not played there for five years.

Asked what the secret to his previous success was, he laughed: "I love dumplings and the Chinese language, I think that helps!"

