Editors' Picks: Liverpool travel to Old Trafford as world's best golfers go for glory

The last time Manchester United hosted Liverpool in the Premier League, it ended in a 2-2 draw

With the best golfers in the world facing off, an iconic Formula 1 race and plenty of top-drawer football clashes, this weekend offers up loads of super sport. Here's what our news editors will be watching!

Saturday, August 31st

The PGA Tour Regular Season comes to an end this week at the FedExCup’s season-ending Tour Championship.

The top 30 players in the world over the course of 2023/24 will appear at East Lake, as they also eye up the FedEx Cup, with the winner bagging a staggering 25 million dollars.

Based on how each player performed during the season, they began the tournament on a set starting stroke. For example, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler picked up the most FedEx Cup points during the season, so started at -10. Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele began on -8, Hideki Matsuyama -7, and so forth.

After a day of action, Scheffler stretched his lead in dominant fashion, moving to -16, seven shots ahead of Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

It has been a historic season for Scheffler, who has won six times on the PGA Tour, which included victory at The Masters. He also clinched a Gold medal at the Olympics. The American has never won the FedEx Cup, so should he hold onto his lead, it would be a remarkable end to an incredible season.

Tolga Akdeniz

There's is plenty of football to sink your teeth into this weekend from Europe's so-called 'top five' leagues but one of the best games will come from outside the traditional headline hoggers. Over in Liga Portugal on Saturday, there is a mouthwatering fourth-round clash between heavyweights Sporting of Lisbon and FC Porto.

Both last season's champions Sporting and their rivals from north Porto have started the league season with three wins from three and both are in fine form with Porto yet to concede a goal and Sporting having scored 14 already. This won't just be a meeting of the best offence and best defence in the league, it will also be a face-off between two clubs eying the title.

The sides have already met once already this campaign, in the season-opening Super Cup. In that match, Porto came back from 3-0 down to force extra time and clinch a thrilling 4-3 victory. The clubs' last match prior to that was in last season's Portuguese Cup final, with Porto also winning in extra time.

Recent meetings between Sporting and Porto Flashscore

Since their last meeting, Porto have strengthened with some interesting signings in Samu Omorodion and Fabio Vieira while Sporting are still being powered by the goals of star striker Viktor Gyokores, who has six this season already! Based on all the above, it's safe to say that this match should be an absolute cracker.

Pat Dempsey

Sunday, September 1st

Formula 1 heads to the theatre of speed, Monza, and a title race is brewing between reigning champion Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The latter took last week’s win at Zandvoort in dominant fashion by 22 seconds, to really send a warning to Red Bull and Verstappen after the summer break.

But Monza holds a whole set of different challenges with speed and downforce as the key to success, and that has seen Max win the past two races in northern Italy.

There are others who would like to get in on the action. Oscar Piastri won in Budapest and wants to double up in Italy, whilst Mercedes pairing of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been snapping at the heels in recent races.

But, the Italian fans, known as the Tifosi, will want just one thing - a Ferrari victory on home turf. That looks likelier from Carlos Sainz, winner in Spa, but Monza feels like it could be a seven-horse race for the win. Whatever the case, we could be set for another thriller.

Josh Donaldson

It might only be the third weekend of the new domestic season but arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool prepare to do battle on Sunday in arguably the Premier League’s most iconic fixture and surely one of the weekend's best.

The Red Devils have made a stuttering start to the campaign, and following last weekend’s dramatic defeat at Brighton, Erik ten Hag’s men will be desperate to bounce back in front of a fervent home crowd.

Liverpool, on the other hand, look to have settled well under new boss Arne Slot, with 2-0 victories over newly-promoted Ipswich Town and a dangerous Brentford giving the Reds six points from six.

What’s more, Slot’s side have added Italy international Federico Chiesa to their ranks this week, strengthening an already potent frontline.

It’s worth noting, however, that form and momentum count for little when it comes to this fixture, and with Old Trafford sure to be a cacophony of noise, the contest will be as fiercely competitive as ever. Make sure you tune in!

Danny Clark