Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England defender Kieran Trippier retires from internationals

England defender Kieran Trippier retires from internationals

Updated
Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle
Kieran Trippier in action for NewcastleAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
England defender Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from internationals on Thursday at the age of 33 and after winning 54 caps.

The Newcastle United player started six matches at the European Championship in Germany but was dropped for the final against Spain in favour of Luke Shaw.

"I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps," Trippier wrote on Instagram. "It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments."

"I want to say a big thank you to (former manager) Gareth (Southgate) and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

"Thank you to all my teammates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi-final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

"I want to wish (interim manager) Lee (Carsley), the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."

"Congratulations on a great international career," FIFA said in a statement.

Trippier scored England's only goal in their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

"54 caps, one very special goal and countless memories. Thank you for everything," the England national team said.

"You have done your country proud," his club Newcastle added.

England start their Nations League campaign against Ireland on September 7th.

Mentions
FootballKieran TrippierEnglandNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup
Newcastle's Howe confirms Tonali will be in squad to face Forest after 10-month ban
Show more
Football
Liverpool confirm signing of Juventus winger Chiesa on 'long-term deal'
Madueke among surprise names in Carsley's first England squad
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Updated
Milan's shaky start puts Paulo Fonseca under pressure ahead of Lazio clash
Best FPL Players for Gameweek three: are Haaland, White and Palmer essential?
EXCLUSIVE: Ashimeru to receive first Black Stars call-up under Addo, Sulemana and Nuamah out
Mohamed Salah stresses he is out to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract
Self-discipline key for Gor Mahia against Al Ahly in Champions League duel, says Oyugi
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Bournemouth on season-long loan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings