EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon

The Carabao Cup Puma match ball
The Carabao Cup Puma match ball ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Andy Rowland / Profimedia
Liverpool will face West Ham in the standout fixture of the Carabao Cup third round, which was drawn after Wednesday evening's remaining second-round games were played.

Elsewhere, League Two's AFC Wimbledon's reward for a penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Ipswich is a tie against Newcastle, while Chelsea host Barrow and Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Watford to the Etihad.

Fleetwood manager Charlie Adam returns to old haunts as he takes his side to Stoke, while a classic cup final encounter of the past will be replayed as Coventry face Tottenham.

Manchester United will take on Barnsley at Old Trafford, while Arsenal will play Bolton.

Check out the draw in full below and all of the second-round results right here.

EFL Cup third round draw in full:

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester City v Watford

Arsenal v Bolton

Manchester United v Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

Coventry v Tottenham

Walsall v Leicester

Brentford v Leyton Orient

Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

QPR v Crystal Palace

Stoke v Fleetwood

Brighton v Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle

Chelsea v Barrow

FootballEFL CupLiverpoolWest HamNewcastle UtdManchester CityAFC WimbledonChelsea
