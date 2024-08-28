EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon

Elsewhere, League Two's AFC Wimbledon's reward for a penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Ipswich is a tie against Newcastle, while Chelsea host Barrow and Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Watford to the Etihad.
Fleetwood manager Charlie Adam returns to old haunts as he takes his side to Stoke, while a classic cup final encounter of the past will be replayed as Coventry face Tottenham.
Manchester United will take on Barnsley at Old Trafford, while Arsenal will play Bolton.
Check out the draw in full below and all of the second-round results right here.
EFL Cup third round draw in full:
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester City v Watford
Arsenal v Bolton
Manchester United v Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa
Coventry v Tottenham
Walsall v Leicester
Brentford v Leyton Orient
Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
QPR v Crystal Palace
Stoke v Fleetwood
Brighton v Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle
Chelsea v Barrow