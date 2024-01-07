England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins PSG after Man Utd departure

Earps won the FA Cup with Man Utd at the end of last season

England goalkeeper Mary Earps (31) has joined Paris Saint-Germain women, the French club announced on Monday.

Earps had been linked with PSG since announcing on June 29th she would not renew her contract with Manchester United.

"The England international goalkeeper has committed herself to the Parisian club until June 2026," the club said in a statement.

Earps was England's starting goalkeeper as they won the 2022 European Championship and reached last year's World Cup final. She was named FIFA World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

She spent five seasons at United and has also played for Wolfsburg, Reading, Bristol, Birmingham, Doncaster and Nottingham Forest.

"I'm really excited to be here. I can't wait to get started," she told PSG's website. "I want to win lots of trophies and this club is striving to do that."

On Saturday, announcing she would be leaving Manchester United, Earps posted on Instagram that "The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don't feel it aligns with the timing of where I'm at in my career."