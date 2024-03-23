England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil

In just his third Selecao appearance, teenage star Endrick’s late goal – his first on the senior international scene – earned Brazil a 1-0 friendly win against England at Wembley Stadium, while ending the Selecao’s three-game winless run against the Three Lions.

Dorival Junior began his tenure as Brazil’s head coach by starting five debutants, and there was early concern for the incoming goalkeeper Bento as Phil Foden flashed a free-kick marginally wide.

The Selecao soon went on the front foot with Rodrygo forcing Jordan Pickford into the game’s first save before Kyle Walker scampered back to deny Vinicius Junior, although England’s captain on the day was forced off through injury just 20 minutes into proceedings.

Jude Bellingham runs with the ball during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil AFP

Even so, chances were beginning to stack up for the Three Lions, as Fabricio Bruno made a timely intervention to deny Ollie Watkins a near-certain goal, while efforts from Harry Maguire and Anthony Gordon were deflected wide.

It was a scintillating first half that defied the game’s friendly status, and Lucas Paqueta had been heavily involved in particular, sliding through passes and being booked for an accumulation of fouls.

Final score Flashscore

Paquetá scuffed one attempt then hit the post with his second, but Raphinha had a particularly big chance following an under-hit back pass from Harry Maguire, only to drag his shot wide.

Perhaps sensing that the five-time world champions were posing an increasing threat, England continued to provide some more of their own from set-pieces after the HT break, with Maguire mistiming a header and Anthony Gordon being denied by Bento.

The search for an opener continued as the hour mark came and went, with Chilwell blocking Raphinha’s shot and John Stones sending one of his own wide, while Jude Bellingham and Paquetá both missed the target with audacious attempts.

England's midfielder #21 Kobbie Mainoo makes his debut during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil AFP

Endrick and Kobbie Mainoo were among the players introduced with changes being made by both sides, with the game seemingly winding down for a draw.

However, it proved to be a masterstroke from Dorival Junior, as 17-year old Endrick eventually found the winner, tapping the ball in after Pickford had saved Vinícius Junior’s initial effort, as Brazil brought their four-game winless run to an end.

Brazil's Endrick celebrates with Vinicius Jr after scoring the opening goal AFP

They also inflicted England’s first defeat in 11 matches since they were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

