England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham is fouled by Brazil's midfielder #08 Lucas Paqueta
England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham is fouled by Brazil's midfielder #08 Lucas Paqueta
AFP
In just his third Selecao appearance, teenage star Endrick’s late goal – his first on the senior international scene – earned Brazil a 1-0 friendly win against England at Wembley Stadium, while ending the Selecao’s three-game winless run against the Three Lions.

Dorival Junior began his tenure as Brazil’s head coach by starting five debutants, and there was early concern for the incoming goalkeeper Bento as Phil Foden flashed a free-kick marginally wide.

The Selecao soon went on the front foot with Rodrygo forcing Jordan Pickford into the game’s first save before Kyle Walker scampered back to deny Vinicius Junior, although England’s captain on the day was forced off through injury just 20 minutes into proceedings.

Jude Bellingham runs with the ball during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil
AFP

Even so, chances were beginning to stack up for the Three Lions, as Fabricio Bruno made a timely intervention to deny Ollie Watkins a near-certain goal, while efforts from Harry Maguire and Anthony Gordon were deflected wide.

It was a scintillating first half that defied the game’s friendly status, and Lucas Paqueta had been heavily involved in particular, sliding through passes and being booked for an accumulation of fouls.

Final score
Flashscore

Paquetá scuffed one attempt then hit the post with his second, but Raphinha had a particularly big chance following an under-hit back pass from Harry Maguire, only to drag his shot wide.

Perhaps sensing that the five-time world champions were posing an increasing threat, England continued to provide some more of their own from set-pieces after the HT break, with Maguire mistiming a header and Anthony Gordon being denied by Bento.

The search for an opener continued as the hour mark came and went, with Chilwell blocking Raphinha’s shot and John Stones sending one of his own wide, while Jude Bellingham and Paquetá both missed the target with audacious attempts.

England's midfielder #21 Kobbie Mainoo makes his debut during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil
AFP

Endrick and Kobbie Mainoo were among the players introduced with changes being made by both sides, with the game seemingly winding down for a draw.

However, it proved to be a masterstroke from Dorival Junior, as 17-year old Endrick eventually found the winner, tapping the ball in after Pickford had saved Vinícius Junior’s initial effort, as Brazil brought their four-game winless run to an end.

Brazil's Endrick celebrates with Vinicius Jr after scoring the opening goal
AFP

They also inflicted England’s first defeat in 11 matches since they were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballEndrickEnglandBrazil
Related Articles
Douglas Luiz warns Brazil to be wary of Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins
England captain Kane to miss Brazil clash due to ankle injury
Players must help restore image of Spanish football after RFEF raids, says manager
Show more
Football
Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
Denmark and Switzerland draw blanks in feisty stalemate
Austria's Baumgartner scores fastest international goal on record in win against Slovakia
Ireland hold Belgium to goalless draw as Ferguson misses spot kick for hosts
African champions Ivory Coast held to friendly draw by Benin
Russia cancels Paraguay friendly following Moscow shooting attack
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
Australia's Bos and McGree ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Lebanon
Most Read
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
Russia cancels Paraguay friendly following Moscow shooting attack
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
Austria's Baumgartner scores fastest international goal on record in win against Slovakia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings