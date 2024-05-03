EXCLUSIVE: FKF cracks whip on Kenyan match-fixing allegations by suspending five members

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have taken the fight against match-fixing in the Premier and the lower Leagues a notch higher after they unleashed the suspensions of five members – three match referees, one player and one team manager.

In a statement issued by FKF CEO Barry Otieno dated May 3rd, 2023 and obtained by Flashscore News, those suspended pending investigations include referees Meshack Omondi, Jacqueline Barongo, and Stephen Adeya, FC Talanta player Kevin Otieno Olang’o and Kibra United team manager Abdulkarim Amele.

What did the letter from FKF CEO SAY?

“Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform all the members and general public that the FKF Integrity Department has opened investigations into alleged match-fixing involvement by the following individuals – Meshack Omondi (referee), Jacqueline Barongo (referee), Stephen Adeya (referee), Kevin Otieno Olang’o (player –FC Talanta), and Abdulkarim Amele – (team manager) Kibra United,” read part of the statement seen by Flashscore News titled provisional suspension of players, match and team officials.

The statement added: "In light of these allegations, the above named individuals have been provisionally suspended from all football activities with immediate effect. This suspension will remain in force until the investigations are concluded and a determination is made by the FKF Disciplinary Committee.”

To show their seriousness on the matter, FKF further warned their members against dealing with the suspended officials and player. “Consequently, FKF has directed all its members and the general public not to have any form of sporting contact with the suspended officials.”

The statement concluded: “No further details will be provided at this stage as the matter is pending hearing and determination by the FKF Disciplinary Committee.”

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Otieno refused to divulge details of the matches in question but promised Flashscore News that investigations will unearth the syndicate. “Due to the sensitivity of the matter at hand, I don’t want to comment because investigations are already underway but I want to assure the fans and our members at large that the outcome will be made public immediately the investigations are completed,” Otieno told Flashscore News.

What are the reactions from fans and stakeholders?

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo termed the latest revelation as shocking to say the least.

“It’s is very disappointing to say the least, club management and the technical bench of respective clubs work so hard to prepare a team to honour a match, whether at home or away, then a few greedy individuals manipulate the match outcome,” Bolo told Flashscore News.

She added;’ “The worst part of it is that the outcome of the matches in question is known 12 or more hours before kick-off.”

Bolo further offered solution to FKF by asking the federation to protect the integrity of the sport by criminalizing the vice. “With the increased reports of match-fixing in Kenyan football, we have no choice but to protect the integrity of the sport we love by criminalizing the match-fixing device.”

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, who is seeking to contest for the top seat in the upcoming elections, echoed Bolo’s sentiments by saying he will ask parliament to criminalise match fixing saying it was the only way to end the vice in the Kenyan league.

“It is a shame that players and officials have taken this root to fix matches, it is something that taints the name of the league and needs to be stopped,” Nyamweya told Flashscore News. “Match-fixing is part of my agenda and vision when I return to FKF as the President, I will make sure that a motion is tabled in parliament to criminalise the vice.”

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika: “The only solution we have is to pay referees better wages, pay players better wages, betting firms should not be given odds for FKF matches, and strict measures including high penalties, jail without fine for the culprits involved in match-fixing be implemented.”

Incidents of match-fixing not new in Kenyan football

In 2021, six players from Zoo Kericho FC were found guilty of match-fixing by FIFA’s integrity unit and were expelled from the Kenyan Premier League. “Football Kenya Federation has received confidential reports alleging the involvement of various players and officials in match-fixing activities,” FKF said in a statement on their official website after banning the six players.

“In an effort to protect the integrity of the league … the federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended these individuals pending the investigations of the matter by the FIFA and FKF integrity department.”

On January 13th, 2023, FKF suspended some match officials and players and opened investigations into alleged match-fixing. Those suspended include two coaches, six former and seven current players.

The tacticians were Zetech University coach Willis Ochieng Oganyo and Kericho FC head coach Du Monde Selenga while the players affected included Sammy Sindani (Silibwet Leons FC), Geoffrey Gichana (Zoo FC), Dominic Okoth (Kericho FC), Isaac Kipyegon (Tusker FC) Stanlaus Munyasa (Silibwet Leons FC), Williams Odunga (Silibwet) and Brian Lumumba (Zoo FC).

Others affected then include former players are Dennis Monda (Vihiga United), Daniel Kiptoo (Zoo FC), Johnstone Ligare (Zoo FC), Michael Idovolo (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Misikhu and Hamidu Lucas both of Zoo FC.

On March 11th 2023, there was also another match-fixing allegation after Kenyan authorities arrested a Kenyan and two foreigners, who had planned to fix a league match between Sofapaka and Nairobi City Stars. The three - Akhiad Kubev (Russian), Benard Nabende (Ugandan) and Martin Munga (Kenyan) - were later charged in a Kenyan court accused of conspiring to cheat in a match-fixing game.