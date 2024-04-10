England women's striker Rachel Daly retires from international football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England women's striker Rachel Daly retires from international football
England women's striker Rachel Daly retires from international football
Updated
Daly played for England for eight years
Daly played for England for eight years
Reuters
Rachel Daly (32) announced her retirement from the England women's national team on Wednesday after eight years with the Lionesses, saying it was time to pass the baton to the next generation of players.

Daly played in England's 2-0 victory over Ireland on Tuesday in a Euro 2025 qualifier.

"I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage," the Aston Villa striker said in a post on X.

"While today is extremely difficult for me, it is also one filled with reflection and gratitude.

"I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England's number one fan from the stands!"

Daly will continue playing for her club Villa.

She said winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final after starting every game of that tournament and helping England reach the Women's World Cup final for the first time in 2023 were career highlights.

Daly, who made her debut for the Lionesses in 2016, came off the bench in Tuesday's victory in Dublin, her 84th international cap.

"Rachel has been an incredible part of our story and the history we've made together," said England coach Sarina Wiegman. "I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team."

FA women's technical director Kay Cossington said it was difficult to find words to describe Daly's contribution.

"She is a phenomenal individual who has been a huge asset to the England team, on and off the pitch," Cossington said. "She's put her heart and soul into every game, playing not only for the badge but for every little girl who loves the sport."

Mentions
FootballDaly RachelEngland
Related Articles
England's women battle to 2-0 win over Ireland, France top Euro qualifying group
Leah Williamson to start in England's Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland
Former England women's football captain Houghton set to retire
Show more
Football
Normalisation Committee best way to save FKF from FIFA sanctions, says Milton Nyakundi
France tightens security at PSG stadium after Islamic State threats
Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez yet to reach full potential at Chelsea
Nigeria and Zambia women win playoffs to take final two Olympic spots
Phil Foden outdoes Jude Bellingham to give Man City advantage over Real Madrid
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to learn from mistakes in Bayern showdown
Carlo Ancelotti confident Madrid will stay strong in Man City return
Harry Kane admits Bayern had to bounce back from Bundesliga failings
Most Read
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings