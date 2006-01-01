Englishman Colin Bell leaves post as South Korea women's football boss

English coach Colin Bell (62) has left his post as South Korea women's football boss after nearly five years in charge, the football association said Thursday.

Bell was the first foreign coach of the South Korea women's side when he took over in October 2019 and he guided them to last year's World Cup.

They exited in the group phase however with one draw and two defeats, and Bell was outspoken about what he said were problems in women's football in South Korea.

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand he gave 16-year-old Casey Phair her debut, saying the United States-born forward brought something none of her team-mates had.

"We need strong, fast players with physicality," said Bell, whose playing and coaching career has mostly been in Germany.

The Korea Football Association said that Bell's departure was by mutual consent. He had six months left on his contract.

He had 24 wins, 15 losses and 10 draws.

Bell's premature exit leaves both South Korea's men and women national teams without a coach.