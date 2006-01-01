Arne Slot keen to build on Jurgen Klopp's foundations at Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arne Slot keen to build on Jurgen Klopp's foundations at Liverpool

Arne Slot keen to build on Jurgen Klopp's foundations at Liverpool

Arne Slot's first competitive match as Liverpool manager will be on August 17th
Arne Slot's first competitive match as Liverpool manager will be on August 17thReuters
Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot (45) said he will not rip up the foundations laid by Jurgen Klopp (57) and will instead build upon his predecessor's work.

Slot was appointed as manager last month to replace Klopp, who left the club after more than eight successful years in charge.

In an interview published on the club's website on Wednesday, Slot said Klopp had left the team in a really good place.

"I think we have a lot of quality and the way they played last season was already impressive, so we are going to build from there," the Dutch manager added.

"You want to take some people with you as well because they know who you are, they know your playing style and they can translate this to the other people in the staff.

"If you go to a club like Liverpool, you can assume – and I already noticed that – that there are a lot of good people working here.

"We are going to use hopefully the best of both worlds to implement a few things from us and to use the knowledge that is inside this club already because of the nine years Jurgen and his staff worked here."

Slot added that his attacking brand of football was similar to Liverpool's style under Klopp.

"This is probably one of the reasons they came to me as well," Slot said.

"We were all inspired by (Pep) Guardiola and Klopp and I think at a big club, which I worked in at Feyenoord as well, it is probably the only style you can play – to have the ball a lot, to have a lot of energy."

Liverpool next play in a pre-season game against Real Betis on July 26. They start the new Premier League season at Ipswich Town on August 17.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Show more
Football
Serbia FA demand punishment for Croatia and Albania after 'scandalous' chanting
Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly set to join Burnley as head coach
Switzerland's unlucky Fabian Schar broke nose minutes after role in Scotland goal
EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action
When is Harambee Stars’ first COSAFA game in South Africa and how can you watch?
Son accepts Tottenham teammate Bentancur's apology for racist remark
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Updated
Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Messi's warning as Argentina gear up to face debutants Canada in Copa opener
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings