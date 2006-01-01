Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ex-Arsenal star Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after huge cannabis seizure

Ex-Arsenal star Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after huge cannabis seizure

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested near Glasgow
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested near GlasgowSteve Welsh / PA Images / Profimedia
English footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (33) has been charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cannabis with an estimated value of £600,000 through a British airport, UK police said Thursday.

The forward, who plays for Scottish second-tier side Greenock Morton, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Gourock, near Glasgow, on Wednesday.

The much-travelled Emmanuel-Thomas, a former England youth international who has also played for Arsenal, Ipswich and Aberdeen, was remanded in custody ahead of an expected court appearance on Thursday.

The NCA, which investigates serious and organised crime, seized the drugs at Stansted Airport, in southeast England, earlier this month.

Border Force officers detected about 60 kilograms of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok.

London-born Emmanuel-Thomas is expected to appear before magistrates in the northern English city of Carlisle on Thursday, accused of importing class B drugs.

NCA senior investigating officer David Phillips said: "The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling - that includes both the couriers and the organisers."

The NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving in Britain from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country, after a huge surge in arrests.

So far this year, the agency says the amount of cannabis seized is more than three times that of 2023.

The NCA also said drug couriers often report being told by their superiors they only risk a fine if caught, when in reality the maximum sentence for smuggling cannabis into the UK is 14 years behind bars.

A spokesman for Greenock Morton declined to comment.

Mentions
FootballJay Emmanuel-ThomasMorton
Related Articles
Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter
Marseille fans banned from travelling to Lyon for heated Ligue 1 clash
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 5?
Show more
Football
Sean Dyche says Everton squad stretched for trip to Leicester
Football Tracker: Leverkusen and Benfica in early Champions League action
Updated
Munich to rename street next to Bayern stadium after Franz Beckenbauer
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record
Dinamo Zagreb part ways with coach Jakirovic after 9-2 Bayern defeat
The Calcio Comment: De Rossi's sacking is a betrayal by the club and of the Roma fans
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Roma appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking Danielle De Rossi
Football Tracker: Leverkusen and Benfica in early Champions League action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings