  Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement

Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement

Updated
Varane played 360 times for Real Madrid
Varane played 360 times for Real Madrid
France's World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football at the age of 31 on Wednesday, bringing down the curtain on his successful career after suffering a serious knee injury.

Varane made 93 appearances for France from 2013-22, playing a key role in their victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as their runners-up finish four years later in Qatar.

Varane began his club career at Ligue 1 side Lens, before joining Real Madrid in 2011, where he played 360 times and won three LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies in a trophy-laden spell.

He joined United in 2021, making 95 appearances in all competitions for the English side and helping them win the League Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024, before moving to Serie A club Como in July where he suffered a knee injury on his debut.

"I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley," Varane wrote in a post on Instagram, referencing United's FA Cup win in May.

"I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it."

Varane added that he would remain at Como in a non-playing role.

"A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon," Varane said.

In April, the defender said the concussions he had suffered throughout his career had "damaged his body" and stressed the importance of creating more awareness among players on the dangers of heading.

The Frenchman said he had suffered a concussion a few days before playing in France's 1-0 defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, as well at Real when they lost to Manchester City in the last 16 second leg of the 2020 Champions League.

Mentions
FootballRaphael VaraneFranceReal MadridManchester UnitedComoLens
