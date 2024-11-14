Advertisement
Ex-Olympic and world champion Vonn set to end retirement and rejoin US ski team

AFP
Lindsey Vonn retired in 2019 with 82 World Cup victories
Former Olympic and world champion Lindsey Vonn said Thursday she will rejoin the US ski team aged 40 in a bid to return to competitive skiing five years after retiring.

Vonn left the sport in 2019, saying she was "broken beyond repair" after a series of major injuries but she has been free of pain since a partial right-knee replacement in April.

"Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey," said Vonn in a US team statement.

"I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women."

Vonn was the most decorated female skier with 82 World Cup victories when she retired. Her mark has since been eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

"Vonn's decision to try and return to ski racing comes after careful consideration following successful knee surgery earlier this year," the US ski team said.

"She has been able to get back to training and test her knee over the past couple of months and will be continuing her progression with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team in Colorado and beyond, representing a new exciting chapter in her already storied career."

Vonn recorded her first World Cup victory in 2004 and won three Olympic medals - including downhill gold in 2010.

She also won 20 World Cup titles, including four overall Crystal Globes, eight World Championship medals, 137 World Cup podiums and 82 World Cup victories.

The next Winter Olympics take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026.

"Lindsey has made an indelible mark on alpine skiing and our organization throughout her career. We’re delighted to welcome her back," President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt said.

"Her dedication and passion towards alpine skiing is inspiring and we’re excited to have her back on snow and see where she can go from here."

