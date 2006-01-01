EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga urges Kenyans to stop negativity ahead of Cameroon AFCON Qualifier

Kenyan national team captain Michael Olunga (30) has called on Kenyans to refrain from discussing Harambee Stars in a negative way and instead rally behind the team as they face Cameroon, whom he labelled as “favourites of the group.”

The East African nation will return to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with back-to-back fixtures against the Indomitable Lions. Harambee Stars will travel to Yaounde to play Cameroon at Japoma Stadium on Friday, October 11th before they face off again in a matchday four fixture at the Stade Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda on Monday, October 14th.

Kenya are currently leading Group J with four points picked up from their opening two games where they held Zimbabwe 0-0 in their opener at Mandela Stadium before beating Namibia 2-1 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Their opponents Cameroon are second with four points, amassed from their 1-0 win against Namibia and 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe while the Warriors are third on three points and the Brave Warriors of Namibia last in the group without a single point.

Kenyans need to be patient with Harambee Stars

According to Olunga, who features for Al Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, Kenyans must start to support their team and avoid negative talks which demoralises the players during crucial matches.

“The most important thing is to just try and bring unity in the team so that as we approach the Cameroon fixtures, which are very crucial, we also urge the support from Kenyans because after the first game against Zimbabwe there was a lot of negative talk.” Olunga told Flashcore.

“Surprisingly after we went and got something positive against Namibia everybody started believing, it is a two-legged fixture (against Cameroon) and we need the support from Kenyans, they need to be patient with the team, they need to realise that of course these kind of high calibre fixtures we need to go out there and compete.

“We need to show Kenyans the hard-work that the team has been building for the last one year, and I want to promise that as the playing unit, we are going to give 100 percent and get positive results against Cameroon.”

Olunga, who had picked an injury while turning out for the Red Knights in the league, was sorely missed in the two matches, especially the game against Zimbabwe, where Kenya struggled to create any meaningful chances. In his absence, coach Engin Firat opted to start midfielders Erick Johanna and Duke Abuya as the strikers, and it backfired as the team failed to find the back of the net.

Olunga in action for Al Duhail Credit: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Shutt / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

However, against Namibia, Firat started two strikers in Jonah Ayunga and John Avire and it was the latter who scored the opener before Abuya drilled home the second goal.

Asked what it feels to return to the team, the former Gor Mahia striker said: “It feels good, of course to be back (after missing the first two games) to represent the country once again and of course each and every time the call up comes you always want to be there to help the team but unfortunately the last two fixtures I couldn’t make it because of an injury.

“Gladly now the progress is quite good and I am back in action and it feels good to be back and play for the national team.”

Olunga admitted to facing a difficult period when he missed the opening two matches. “It was a difficult period for me because I started the league quite well but after I got sidelined with a thigh injury. Now I am back in full fitness and it gives me confidence to see the last two fixtures (for my club) scoring back to back and I hope I can compete at the same level for the national team.”

Since his return from injury, Olunga, who played for Girona in La Liga, has featured in three matches for Duhail and scored two goals. His first game back from injury was a league fixture against Al Wakrah at Al Janoub Stadium on September 14th which Duhail won 2-0.

He started against Al Sadd on September 21st as Duhail won 5-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. In the game, Olunga was among the goals, notching the opener in the 13th minute. Duhail’s final game before the FIFA international break was against Al Shahania on September 27th which they lost 2-1 with Olunga finding the back of the net in the 74th minute.

Olunga happy to see injured players back in squad

Olunga further revealed his happiness at the return of key players - striker Masoud Juma, and Daniel Anyembe - who both missed the first two games and explained why having a full squad will be good news for coach Firat.

“Every coach wants to have his best players, his key players in the squad and it is good to see that most of our players (who have been out injured) have recovered, those with issues have also recovered and are back and they are fit, and it has been a long time since we had our full squad and I believe now we are close to complete but still there is room for improvement,” explained Olunga.

Olunga continued: “All the players in the squad you know they are capable, you saw in the first two games we had a lot of players who didn’t play before but they came into the squad and they delivered and these is what makes us say that now we have a squad that compete and win the tasks ahead of us.”

On coming up against Cameroon, Olunga said: “Cameroon is one of the favourites in the group, they are a strong opponent and every one knows their history in football but also us we already have four points just like them, so it is a game of six games to play for but we are determined to do our best.

“We are going to start away and what I can say for the last few days I have been training with the team, all the boys are psyched up and we believe we are going to get something positive.”

Olunga, who has played in China for Guizhou Zhicheng and in Japan with Kashiwa Reysol, discussed Kenya’s current squad saying the team which has been built for quite some time has started to deliver the results needed.

“The squad is good, it has been a transition, we have a squad that has been built for over quite some time, and you see the last almost seven to nine months we have not lost gam, we have gone outside the country and won a couple of matches, so it about building confidence to the players,” offered Olunga.

“We have also young players coming into the ranks, into the senior team as well, we have players who are transitioning in their clubs in the European level and it brings a lot of confidence to see these young squad coming together with the experienced ones and get the correct blend of Kenyan football right now and for the future of Kenyan football.”

On his thoughts about the current Kenya squad, Olunga said: “I believe it is a good squad and it is a squad which is ready to compete and going by the standards the team has been posting the previous matches, we believe we are going to get something positive from the two-legged fixture.”

Apart from Olunga, other foreign-based players include defender Anyembe, Johnstone Omurwa, Alfred Scriven, Eric Ouma of Rakow, and Richard Odada, who plies his trade with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Among the local-based players included are Gor Mahia’s quintet of Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, Geoffrey Ochieng, Rooney Onyango, and Austine Odhiambo. Bandari’s Byrne Omondi and Ulinzi’s Boniface Muchiri also made the team.