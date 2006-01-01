EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry

Enyimba coach Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju (32) has acknowledged his concerns about the threat posed by Black Bulls in the CAF Confederation Cup, describing the team as unfamiliar.

In Monday’s Inter Club competitions draw in Cairo, the Aba Elephants were placed in Group D alongside Mozambique's top team, Al Masry, and reigning champions Zamalek, in a group that has been dubbed the "Group of Death."

Enyimba will begin their quest for a maiden title with a match against 2023 Egyptian League Cup runners-up Al Masry at Alexandria’s Borg El Arab Stadium.

The former Nigeria U-17 tactician acknowledges that it’s a tough group and wished for an easier draw. However, he is particularly concerned about the Maputo-based team, the reigning champions of the 2024 Taca de Mocambique.

"While we might have preferred a less challenging group, true champions know they must be ready to face anyone," coach Olanrewaju told Flashscore.

"This is the toughest group in the competition, but this is Enyimba FC. We will do everything we can to uphold the club's name and fight to advance. We know it will be challenging.

"Everyone is focused on Al Masry and Zamalek, but nobody is mentioning Black Bulls from Mozambique. Nobody knows much about them, and I find teams that are less familiar to be more intimidating - they can catch you off guard when you least expect it.

"From my perspective, this is a very challenging group. We'll approach each game one at a time and see how things unfold."

The two-time CAF Champions League winners faced a significant challenge from Burkina Faso's Etoile Filante but managed to advance to the group stage.

After both legs of the Second Round ended in a 0-0 draw, the Nigeria Professional Football League team clinched a 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nevertheless, coach Olarenwaju assures that his players are prepared for the upcoming challenge and will strive to deliver a strong performance, while downplaying the pressure from Enyimba fans.

He added: "Of course, we are ready. The boys have been performing well in the league, currently sitting in second place with four wins and one loss. Having qualified from the last stage, I believe my team is prepared, but we can definitely improve to compete effectively at this level, to be honest."

"I’m pleased that we have at least a month to prepare before the continental games begin. This time will allow us to enhance our performance and focus on our development to get ready for the challenges ahead.

“There is always pressure because coaching Enyimba comes with pressure because we have demanding fans who want you to win always.

"Although the current generation of players differs from the previous ones that won the CAF Champions League consecutively - both in terms of quality, personnel, and mentality - the expectation (from fans) remains unchanged.

"These demands have consistently kept us on our toes, pushing us to achieve success for the club. Even when faced with pressure, we avoid adding unnecessary stress but always remain focused on making the club proud at all times.”

He also praised the support he has received from the club's chairman, Nwankwo Kanu, since taking over from African football legend Finidi George. Arsenal legend Kanu was appointed chairman of the Peoples’ Elephant by the Abia State Government in July 2023, ending Felix Anyansi-Agwu's 24-year tenure.

Olanrewaju stated: "To be honest, I don't think I could ask for better support than what I've received from the management under Papillo's leadership – it has been excellent.

"Whenever I ask for anything, he's always ready to support me, and everyone at the club has been incredibly supportive. I really have no complaints about the level of support I've received."