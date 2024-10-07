Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. CAF Confederation Cup
  4. CAF inter-club competitions: Orlando Pirates to face Al Ahly, Enyimba draw Zamalek

CAF inter-club competitions: Orlando Pirates to face Al Ahly, Enyimba draw Zamalek

Updated
Enyimba players before The Nigeria Premier Football League match with Rangers International in June 2024
Enyimba players before The Nigeria Premier Football League match with Rangers International in June 2024ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Picasa 3.0
Orlando Pirates will slug it out with Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad and Stade d'Abidjan in Group C of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League group stage.

The draw for CAF's inter-club competitions took place on Monday at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo, with assistance from Guinea star Naby Keita, Ahmed Fathy, Florent Ibenge, and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The 16 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of four teams each, based on a ranking created according to past sporting performance. The rankings were also based on the total points obtained in the last five seasons.

South African team Orlando Pirates, aiming for their second African title, will face a tough challenge as they go up against teams from Egypt, Ivory Coast, and the Algerian elite division.

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will need to navigate a challenging path through Group A, facing Tanzania's Young Africans, Sudan's Al-Hilal Omdurman, and Algeria's MC Alger.

In Group B, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will battle it out with Morocco's Raja Casablanca and FAR Rabat, and DR Congo's AS Maniema.

Group D is rounded out by Tunisia's Esperance, Egypt's Pyramids, Angola's Sagrada, and Mali's Djoliba.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, two-time African champions Enyimba will face a tough challenge from Egyptian powerhouses Al Masry and Zamalek, with Mozambique’ Black Bulls rounding out Group D.

Group B includes former champions Berkane from Morocco, who aim to perform well against Mali’s Stade Malien, CD Lundal Sul, and South African newcomers Stellenbosch.

Group C features former champions USM Alger from Algeria, who will compete against ASEC Mimosas, Jaraaf, and Orapa United.

Simba of Tanzania, CS Sfaxien from Tunisia, and Algerian giants Constantine will compete in Group A. 

Draws:

CAF Champions League

Group A: TP Mazembe (COD), Young Africans (TAN), Al Hilal (SUD), Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

Group B: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Raja Casablanca (MAR), FAR Rabat (MAR), Maniema Union (COD)

Group C: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Orlando Pirates (RSA), Stade Abidjan (CIV)

Group D: Esperance (TUN), Pyramids (EGY), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG), Djoliba (MLI)

Matchdays: November 26th-27th, December 6th-7th, December 13th-14th, January 3rd-4th 2025, January 10th-11th, January 17th-18th

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

CAF Confederation Cup

Group A: Simba (TAN), CS Sfaxien (TUN), CS Constantine (ALG), Bravos Maquis (ANG)

Group B: Renaissance Berkane (MAR), Stade Malien (MLI), Stellenbosch (RSA), Lunda Sul (ANG)

Group C: USM Alger (ALG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Jaraaf (SEN), Orapa Utd (BOT)

Group D: Zamalek (EGY, holders), Al Masry (EGY), Enyimba (NGR), Black Bulls (MOZ)

Matchdays: November 28th, December 8th, December 15th, January 5th 2025, January 12th, January 19th

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballCAF Confederation CupCAF Champions LeagueAfrican footballNigeriaAl AhlyOrlando PiratesEnyimba InternationalZamalekAl MasrySimbaYoung AfricansAl-Hilal OmdurmanFAR RabatAS ManiemaPyramidsSagradaDjolibaAssociacao Black BullsBerkaneStade MalienCD Lunda SulStellenbosch FCUSM AlgerASEC MimosasASC JaraafOrapa UnitedCS SfaxienConstantine
Related Articles
Franklin Sasere rallies support for Nigeria ahead of Libya clash, sets Floriana target
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages
Show more
Football
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Updated
Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules
Updated
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban
Team of the Week: Saka shines as Serie A hat-trick heroes steal the show
Former Netherlands and Barcelona star Neeskens passes away aged 73
Updated
Most Read
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings