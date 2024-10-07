CAF inter-club competitions: Orlando Pirates to face Al Ahly, Enyimba draw Zamalek

Enyimba players before The Nigeria Premier Football League match with Rangers International in June 2024

Orlando Pirates will slug it out with Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad and Stade d'Abidjan in Group C of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League group stage.

The draw for CAF's inter-club competitions took place on Monday at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo, with assistance from Guinea star Naby Keita, Ahmed Fathy, Florent Ibenge, and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The 16 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of four teams each, based on a ranking created according to past sporting performance. The rankings were also based on the total points obtained in the last five seasons.

South African team Orlando Pirates, aiming for their second African title, will face a tough challenge as they go up against teams from Egypt, Ivory Coast, and the Algerian elite division.

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will need to navigate a challenging path through Group A, facing Tanzania's Young Africans, Sudan's Al-Hilal Omdurman, and Algeria's MC Alger.

In Group B, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will battle it out with Morocco's Raja Casablanca and FAR Rabat, and DR Congo's AS Maniema.

Group D is rounded out by Tunisia's Esperance, Egypt's Pyramids, Angola's Sagrada, and Mali's Djoliba.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, two-time African champions Enyimba will face a tough challenge from Egyptian powerhouses Al Masry and Zamalek, with Mozambique’ Black Bulls rounding out Group D.

Group B includes former champions Berkane from Morocco, who aim to perform well against Mali’s Stade Malien, CD Lundal Sul, and South African newcomers Stellenbosch.

Group C features former champions USM Alger from Algeria, who will compete against ASEC Mimosas, Jaraaf, and Orapa United.

Simba of Tanzania, CS Sfaxien from Tunisia, and Algerian giants Constantine will compete in Group A.

Draws:

Group A: TP Mazembe (COD), Young Africans (TAN), Al Hilal (SUD), Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

Group B: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Raja Casablanca (MAR), FAR Rabat (MAR), Maniema Union (COD)

Group C: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Orlando Pirates (RSA), Stade Abidjan (CIV)

Group D: Esperance (TUN), Pyramids (EGY), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG), Djoliba (MLI)

Matchdays: November 26th-27th, December 6th-7th, December 13th-14th, January 3rd-4th 2025, January 10th-11th, January 17th-18th

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Group A: Simba (TAN), CS Sfaxien (TUN), CS Constantine (ALG), Bravos Maquis (ANG)

Group B: Renaissance Berkane (MAR), Stade Malien (MLI), Stellenbosch (RSA), Lunda Sul (ANG)

Group C: USM Alger (ALG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Jaraaf (SEN), Orapa Utd (BOT)

Group D: Zamalek (EGY, holders), Al Masry (EGY), Enyimba (NGR), Black Bulls (MOZ)

Matchdays: November 28th, December 8th, December 15th, January 5th 2025, January 12th, January 19th

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals