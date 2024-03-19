F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club

Pierre Gasly drives for Renault-owned Alpine
Pierre Gasly drives for Renault-owned Alpine
Reuters
Formula 1 driver and Paris Saint-Germain fan Pierre Gasly (28) has become an investor in third-tier French semi-professional football club FC Versailles.

Gasly, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," said the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner.

"With (co-owners) Alexandre (Mulliez) & Fabien (Lazare), we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles."

Versailles once had France great Thierry Henry as a youth player as well as former France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

Mentions
FootballMotorsportAuto racingVersailles
