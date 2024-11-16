Farrell relieved as Ireland scrape past Argentina, claiming it was an 'ugly win'

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said he would take Friday's edgy 22-19 win over Argentina as they had managed to achieve something they had failed to do in the defeat by New Zealand and that was "win ugly".

The Irish dominated the first part of the match and with three tries led the Pumas by 13 points at the break, but just as against the All Blacks last Friday ill discipline and shoddy play allowed their opponents to take the initiative.

"It was three or four games in one, wasn't it really?," said the 49-year-old Farrell.

"Obviously the over-riding feeling is we're delighted to get the win. We said last week we had a chance of winning ugly. We did that this week, that's a plus."

Farrell said in a post-match TV interview some of Ireland's discipline had been "desperate" -- they conceded 13 penalties -- but he was more measured at a press conference.

"It's something that we've been outstanding on over the last ten years actually," he said.

"It's not done out of players going out there to be ill-disciplined. It's coming from the right place, if that may sound stupid.

"All they're trying to do is do the right thing by their team. They just need to be a little more patient individually and trust the team and what they're about."

Farrell, who has coached the Irish to successive Six Nations titles including the Grand Slam last year, said his side was lacking in certain departments compared to the All Blacks and Pumas.

"I did get the response I wanted after last week in parts," he said.

"I think if I can try and sum it up of where we're at, I think when you're looking at two top sides that we've played in the first two weeks, it looks like we're still trying to find our feet in the intensity of the full 80 minutes."

'It hurts'

Farrell admitted his side's energy had dipped as the errors mounted and the steady drip of penalties conceded took its toll on team morale.

"It might look decent or poor on camera one (live on TV), but off the ball it's camera two or four for us," he said.

"We looked lethargic and you could say that's because of penalties given or losing the collision or whatever that may have been.

"But in general I think that the quality of opposition has been very strong in these first two games and will get better as we go through."

Farrell hinted there would be changes for the match against Fiji next Saturday, adding with Australia arriving the week after that would be par for the course.

Nevertheless he was pleased with how his side had held out both at the end of the first-half and then at the death.

"They've (the Pumas) improved out of sight," said Farrell.

For his Argentina counterpart Felipe Contepomi, who was part of several Pumas sides to leave Dublin having been beaten, another defeat hurt.

"It's disappointing obviously because it hurts and I hate losing more than what I love, which is winning," said the 47-year-old.

"So yeah, it's disappointing. I think we've a lot to improve but we've got a good platform of where to improve."

However, Contepomi, who enjoyed some great moments when he was at Leinster as a player and then as assistant coach, said he was proud of the way his team had fought back.

"In the moments where Ireland really threw all their armaments and all their tricks, we defended well, and we kept disciplined. I'm proud of that."