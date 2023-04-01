Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa jailed for sexual assault in Cardiff

Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa jailed for sexual assault in Cardiff
Ratuniyarawa at the 2019 World Cup
Ratuniyarawa at the 2019 World Cup
Reuters
Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa has been jailed after sexually assaulting three women in Cardiff, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting the assaults that took place between October 31 and November 2 last year.

Ratuniyarawa, who has more than 30 caps for Fiji, was in the Welsh capital to play for the Barbarians against Wales on November 4.

The lock, who has also played for Northampton Saints and in France, will be a registered sex offender for the next 10 years and will serve up to half of his sentence in custody before being released on licence.

