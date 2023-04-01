Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time
Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time
Jones on the sidelines during Australia World Cup match vs Wales
Jones on the sidelines during Australia World Cup match vs Wales
Reuters
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Wednesday named Eddie Jones (63) as its new head coach, ending weeks of speculation over the Australian's re-appointment to the job he held from 2012 and 2015.

Jones will officially commence his duties from the 1st of January the organisation said on its website.

Jones resigned as Australia's head coach at the end of October in the wake of the Wallabies' worst Rugby World Cup campaign, where losses to Fiji and Wales saw the 1991 and 1999 champions exit at the pool stage for the first time.

Jones, whose mother and wife are Japanese, had denied media reports during the tournament that he had been interviewed for the Japan job a couple of days before his team's final World Cup warm-up.

Jones will be a replacement for his successor Jamie Joseph, who led Japan's Brave Blossoms to the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil in 2019 and a pool-stage exit in France.

After being sacked by England last December, Jones returned home in January for his second stint as Australia's coach after leading the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in the first.

Jones immediately said Australia would claim a third World Cup triumph in France, an assertion that looked laughable after the Wallabies lost all five of their test matches in the run-up to the tournament.

He left the Wallabies with two wins, over Georgia and Portugal, and seven losses from nine tests in 2023 and ranked ninth in the world.

Jones remains highly regarded in Japan, however, having led the Brave Blossoms to a stunning upset of South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupJones EddieFijiWalesAustraliaEnglandJapanFranceGeorgiaPortugalSouth Africa
Related Articles
Southern Hemisphere powers flex muscle to keep old northern order in place
Converted winger Jordan feasts on tries to prove New Zealand critics wrong
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be reappointed as Japan head coach
Show more
Rugby Union
Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be announced as Japan head coach on Thursday
Australia to have strong Japan ties regardless of Jones, says Rugby Australia boss
Former Ireland and Lions great Syd Millar died aged 89
Springboks to play Ireland, New Zealand and Portugal at home in 2024
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Japan hooker Shota Horie to retire at end of season
Fiji national team rugby player Ratuniyarawa bailed after admitting sex offences
Most Read
Champions League roundup: Manchester United out of Europe after timid defeat to Bayern
Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands
Erik ten Hag defiant as Champions League exit looms for Manchester United
Returning Rafael Leao boosts Milan's Champions League mission impossible hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings