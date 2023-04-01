Portugal coach Sebastien Bertrank steps down after just a month in charge

Portugal coach Sebastien Bertrank steps down after just a month in charge
Sebastien Bertrank during his press conference when he took the job with Portugal
Profimedia
Portugal head coach Sebastien Bertrank (53) has resigned after a month in the position, the Portuguese Rugby Federation said on Monday.

The former France women's coach was appointed on October 12th after Portugal's best-ever World Cup campaign where they finished fourth in Pool C and secured a win over Fiji, reaching their highest ever world ranking of 13.

The performance led to a higher number of matches being planned which Bertrank could not make time for, the federation said, due to his commitments with the French Ministry of Sport.

"It would imply that Mr. Bertrank... stayed longer in Portugal, which would lead to the cessation of his professional relationship with the Ministry of Sports of France, a situation he intends to avoid," they added.

Rugby Union
Review reveals "dysfunctional" and "toxic" Welsh Rugby Union environment
Rugby Australia takes over high performance from top state
Ireland and Munster winger Andrew Conway retires at 32 due to knee injury
France will carry scar of World Cup elimination for life, says coach Galthie
Springbok double World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen to retire
Mbonambi says Curry incident was lost in translation and denies allegations
Ex-All Blacks boss Foster says family were threatened with knife in Paris
Sam Cane receives a two-match ban for World Cup final red card
Retired Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins New Zealand side Crusaders
