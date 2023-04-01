Portugal coach Sebastien Bertrank steps down after just a month in charge

Sebastien Bertrank during his press conference when he took the job with Portugal

Portugal head coach Sebastien Bertrank (53) has resigned after a month in the position, the Portuguese Rugby Federation said on Monday.

The former France women's coach was appointed on October 12th after Portugal's best-ever World Cup campaign where they finished fourth in Pool C and secured a win over Fiji, reaching their highest ever world ranking of 13.

The performance led to a higher number of matches being planned which Bertrank could not make time for, the federation said, due to his commitments with the French Ministry of Sport.

"It would imply that Mr. Bertrank... stayed longer in Portugal, which would lead to the cessation of his professional relationship with the Ministry of Sports of France, a situation he intends to avoid," they added.