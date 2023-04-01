Portugal's Vincent Pinto banned for two matches for kung fu kick as Rafael Simoes cleared

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Portugal's Vincent Pinto banned for two matches for kung fu kick as Rafael Simoes cleared
Portugal's Vincent Pinto banned for two matches for kung fu kick as Rafael Simoes cleared
Vincent Pinto flings out a boot that makes contact with Josh Adams
Vincent Pinto flings out a boot that makes contact with Josh Adams
Reuters
Portugal winger Vincent Pinto (24) has been banned for two games for kicking Wales' Josh Adams (28) in the head while jumping to catch a high ball in a World Cup match in Nice last weekend.

Pinto was shown a yellow card, later upgraded to red, for the incident late in the Pool C match and his argument that it failed to meet the threshold for dismissal fell on fallow ground at a judicial hearing on Tuesday.

The French-born Pinto will miss Saturday's clash with Georgia in Toulouse and Portugal's third pool game against Australia but will be able to play against Fiji on October 8th if he undergoes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

There was better news on Tuesday for his teammate Rafael Simoes (32), who was cleared to play against Georgia after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of a dangerous tackle.

The number eight was cited after the 28-8 loss to Wales but, while admitting that he had committed a foul, successfully submitted that it did not meet the red-card threshold.

Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet will name his team for the Georgia match on Thursday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupPinto VincentSimoes RafaelAdams JoshPortugalGeorgiaAustraliaFiji
Related Articles
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Underdogs Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby's elite
Injury scare for Australia captain Skelton ahead of Fiji test, Slipper starts
Show more
Rugby Union
Wales look to take their chances against wounded Wallabies
Springboks opt for seven forwards on the bench against Ireland, Etzebeth passed fit
Updated
Fiji turned Wales loss into Australia win with fewer carries
Namibia rotate squad for World Cup clash with hosts France
Italy expect physical battle with Uruguay at Rugby World Cup
Italy make four changes for Uruguay clash in Nice
Once lost, France now feel at home at Marseille's Stade Velodrome
France back to premium version for Namibia game
Italy's brothers in arms set to sing memorable Fratelli d'Italia against Uruguay
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings