Flawless Veronika Kudermetova stuns Jessica Pegula to triumph in Tokyo final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Flawless Veronika Kudermetova stuns Jessica Pegula to triumph in Tokyo final
Flawless Veronika Kudermetova stuns Jessica Pegula to triumph in Tokyo final
Kudermetova has her first title of the season
Kudermetova has her first title of the season
Reuters
Eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) claimed her first title of the season and second overall with a comprehensive 7-5, 6-1 win over world number four Jessica Pegula in the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo on Sunday.

An aggressive Kudermetova wasted little time unleashing her powerful shots from the baseline and broke American Pegula early for a 3-0 lead, but she dropped her own serve in the fifth game before allowing her opponent to draw level in the first set.

An untimely double fault from Pegula gifted Kudermetova the opening set, and the Russian world number 19 raised her intensity again in the next as she raced ahead 5-1 before closing out the contest on her third matchpoint with a big serve.

It was Kudermetova's second win over Pegula this season - following her victory in the Madrid quarter-finals - and a fifth win in her last six matches against top-10 opponents.

The 26-year-old had battled past world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament.

Mentions
TennisKudermetova VeronikaPegula Jessica
Related Articles
Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final
Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in Tokyo quarter-final
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek lead first set of qualifiers for WTA Finals
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek focusing on improving her game rather than reclaiming top spot in rankings
Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova claims Tokyo title, Alcaraz and Sabalenka facing tough tests
Medvedev beats De Minaur to reach China Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur secures second title of 2023, Rublev falls to surprise defeat
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Tsitsipas suffer shock defeats, Alcaraz advances in Beijing
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur beats Murray in Beijing thriller, Sakkari and Jabeur through
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid in Sunday action, Juventus facing Atalanta
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings