Former England captain Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel appointment a bold move

England's decision to appoint Germany's Thomas Tuchel as head coach is a bold move and only delivering a long-awaited trophy will be a success, according to former captain Alan Shearer.

Former Chelsea manager Tuchel was confirmed as Gareth Southgate's full-time replacement on Wednesday - becoming England's third foreign head coach.

"We need a trophy -- it's as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that," Shearer told "The Rest Is Football" podcast shortly before Tuchel was confirmed.

"There's no doubt he has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It's a bold move from the FA, there's no doubt about it."

Tuchel, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will begin his work in January ahead of England's qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Under Southgate, England restored their reputation in world football but fell agonisingly short of a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup -- reaching the final of the 2020 and 2024 European Championships and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

"You have to win the tournament, that's what he's been hired for. They (the FA) have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time."

Gary Lineker, another former England captain, said England's crop of outstanding players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer means Tuchel has every chance of achieving what no manager since Alf Ramsey has done.

"Tuchel will have looked at this squad and thought there is so much talent in there, this is an unbelievable opportunity of winning the greatest trophy of all," Lineker said.

Tuchel's appointment means the Football Association has veered away from its model of promoting from within as Under-21 manager Lee Carsley, who has been in interim charge since Southgate resigned, was overlooked.

"I really hope that they have spoken to English managers. I am reliably told that they didn't speak to (Newcastle United manager) Eddie Howe or sound him out at all," Shearer said.

"That is a big surprise for me because he would be the outstanding English candidate."

Former England defender Micah Richards said Tuchel's appointment reflected poorly on English managers.

"The more damning thing is that we have not got an English candidate strong enough to take that job. That is one of the most interesting things," he said.