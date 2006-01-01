Advertisement
Former Man United defender Daley Blind announces international retirement

Blind played over 100 times for his country
Blind played over 100 times for his country
Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind (34) announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday after 108 caps for the Netherlands, making way for a "talented new generation."

Blind was part of the Dutch squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2014 and the quarter-finals in 2022, losing to Argentina both times.

"A talented new generation is coming up and after a good chat with the national manager, it is time to fully focus on my club and my family," Blind said in a message on X.

"It was an honour to wear the Oranje shirt 108 times, for me that is the greatest thing a player can achieve: representing your country," added the defender.

Blind came through the Ajax youth system, eventually breaking through into the first team and won four straight Eredivisie titles with the Amsterdam-based giants of Dutch football.

In 2014, he transferred to Manchester United for £14 million during the reign of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

His stint at United brought success in the FA Cup and the Europa League but he went back to Ajax in 2018 for another spell that saw the club win three Eredivisie trophies.

In January 2023, he signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, helping them to the German titles, before moving to Girona in the Spanish LaLiga.

In 2019, Blind was diagnosed with an inflammation of the muscles around his heart after suffering dizziness during a Champions League match.

He had a heart defibrillator fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

"For 11 years I have done everything I could to keep wearing that beautiful Oranje shirt. It has given me so much, so many beautiful moments. I cherish them," he wrote.

He made his debut in 2013 in a friendly against Italy. His last appearance for the Dutch side was as a substitute against Romania at Euro 2024.

