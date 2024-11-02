Advertisement
Former Real Madrid star Marcelo leaves Fluminense by mutual agreement

Reuters
Marcelo in action
Marcelo in action Reuters/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian defender Marcelo (36) has left Fluminense by mutual consent, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Saturday.

The reasons for the former Real Madrid full back's departure were not disclosed.

Marcelo had a disagreement with coach Mano Menezes at the Maracana during a 2-2 draw with Gremio on Friday.

He was ready to come on when Menezes reacted to something he said and ordered him back to the bench.

"I was going to put Marcelo in at that moment, but I heard something I didn’t like, so I changed my mind," Menezes said in a post-match press conference, without giving further details.

