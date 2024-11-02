Guehi rescues point for Crystal Palace as wait goes on for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ search for a first Premier League (PL) win of the season continues after a breathless second half saw Crystal Palace earn a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

No more than four points have separated these two sides for each of the last four Premier League campaigns, and heading into this match, Palace were just four points ahead of Wolves thanks to a shock 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Rooted to the foot of the table after Southampton claimed their first PL win of the campaign earlier in the day, Wolves had Craig Dawson to thank for blocking an early Will Hughes strike from the edge of the box.

A sometimes scrappy first half saw Palace create the better opportunities, with Trevoh Chalobah failing to properly connect from point-blank range before blocking Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal-bound follow-up.

However, shortly after Daniel Munoz harmlessly headed over from close range, the hosts almost took the lead as Pablo Sarabia raced onto Matheus Cunha’s bouncing ball into the box, delaying his shot long enough to allow the onrushing Dean Henderson to intervene.

That same combination resulted in a golden chance minutes after the restart, with Cunha once again the architect as he picked out Sarabia, who this time rifled a shot square in the face of a charging Henderson.

Playing his third consecutive league match in the absence of Sam Johnstone, Jose Sa was at fault for Palace’s opener on the hour mark when Hughes’ cross persuaded him to come for the ball, only for Jorgen Strand Larsen to inadvertently nod into the path of an unmarked Chalobah, who made no mistake this time around.

The visitors continued to apply pressure following the opener, leading to boos around Molineux as Sarr twice missed the chance to double their advantage.

Those wasted opportunities soon proved costly, as just seven minutes after falling behind, Wolves were level via Strand Larsen, who slotted a low effort through Henderson’s legs after Chalobah’s missed interception had given Cunha acres of space.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

A wide-open contest took another twist five minutes later, with those previously disgruntled Wolves fans scarcely believing their eyes as a swift breakaway and tidy finish from Joao Gomes put Wolves ahead.

Remarkably, a cheap corner meant that Wolves’ lead also lasted a matter of minutes as Marc Guehi arrived at the back post to level the game once more.

The game remained in the balance following that flurry of goals, but ultimately, neither side were able to find an elusive winner with VAR intervening to deny Mateta at the death after a foul on Henderson.

Despite a spirited response to initially falling behind, Wolves’ longest winless start to a league campaign this century leaves them bottom of the league on three points.

With just one victory to their name this season, the Eagles are only one point above the relegation zone themselves, failing to win for just the second time in eight Premier League meetings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

