Frontrunner to lead Spain's embattled football federation suspect in corruption probe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Frontrunner to lead Spain's embattled football federation suspect in corruption probe
Frontrunner to lead Spain's embattled football federation suspect in corruption probe
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court in Majadahonda
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court in Majadahonda
Reuters
Spain's football establishment suffered another blow on Friday after a Spanish judge declared the main candidate to take over from disgraced former football federation boss Luis Rubiales (46) is also under investigation in a corruption probe.

Pedro Rocha had been summoned to testify as a witness on Friday at the Majadahonda court which is investigating alleged corruption, malfeasance and money laundering during Rubiales's tenure as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

But his evidence prompted the judge to halt the proceedings, declare him a suspect and instruct him to return another day to testify with a lawyer, the court said.

Rocha, who previously served as chair of the RFEF's economic commission, recently resigned as acting president to stand as a candidate in RFEF elections.

A vote is expected on May 6th but Rocha could be elected next week if he is the only candidate to get enough support to run.

He told reporters as he left the court that he had a "clear conscience" in the face of the allegations.

"I will explain myself, I don't know anything about those things," he said.

The RFEF did not reply to a request for comment.

Rubiales resigned as RFEF president in September last year and a month later he was banned by FIFA from all football-related activity for three years for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent after Spain's women's World Cup triumph.

A judge has recommended he stand trial for sexual assault over the incident, a charge he denies.

Separately, Rubiales and colleagues have been under investigation since June 2022 over potential malfeasance for a deal with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique's Kosmos firm to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth a reported 120 million euros.

Last month, police searched the RFEF, two executives were fired and several briefly detained for questioning, prompting world soccer governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA to request a detailed update from the RFEF on the corruption probe.

Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.

Mentions
FootballRubiales Luis ManuelHermoso JeniferPique Gerard
Related Articles
Rubiales to testify on April 29th over Spain football graft scandal
Spanish Football Federation fires executives linked to corruption probe
FIFA and UEFA both seek answers amid corruption probe into Spanish federation
Show more
Football
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Ange Postecoglou warns Spurs to avoid 'cautionary' Newcastle example
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Unai Emery before Villa clash
Xabi Alonso 'ready' for beer shower if Leverkusen lift Bundesliga title
City cannot afford to look past Luton amid busy quest for three trophies
Chelsea's Fernandez and Disasi injured ahead of Everton clash, says Pochettino
Fantasy Premier League: Planning continues ahead of crucial Double Gameweeks
Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Palace after heavy defeat to Atalanta
Defensive crisis has impacted Manchester United's season, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov, Sinner and Djokovic advance

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings