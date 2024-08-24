Iwobi and Smith Rowe on the scoresheet as Fulham battle past Leicester

Fulham got their first points on the board this season

Fulham have won their first home game of a Premier League season for the first time since 2012/13, after they edged out newly-promoted Leicester City at Craven Cottage to clinch a third consecutive head-to-head victory.

Having been unfortunate not to see their side take a point from Old Trafford on the opening night of the Premier League’s 33rd season, the Fulham faithful only had to wait 18 minutes to witness one of their summer signings score in their home campaign opener.

The man in question was Emile Smith Rowe, who marked his recent switch from Arsenal in emphatic style, as he latched onto Adama Traoré’s neat pass before driving into the box and thumping a left-foot shot past Mads Hermansen.

Smith Rowe celebrates his goal Profimedia

That strike represented his Premier League goal since April 2022, and it put Leicester on the ropes, giving Rodrigo Muniz a golden opportunity to net a swift second – but he agonisingly headed wide from close range after meeting Antonee Robinson’s deep cross.

Despite being second-best for most of the first half, the Foxes were able to carve out a crucial leveller through a 38th-minute corner. Wout Faes saw his thumping header initially ruled out for an offside infringement against Jamie Vardy, but referee Darren Bond overturned his decision, following a brief visit to the VAR monitor.

Faes grabbed the leveler for Leicester Adam Davy / PA Images / Profimedia

Faes then nearly went from hero to villain in the opening stages of the second period, with his casual flick gifting Fulham the chance to work the ball to Muniz. Fortunately for the Faes and the Foxes, Muniz could only sweep a fizzing effort harmlessly over the bar.

The newly-promoted outfit did their utmost to remain on level terms, but their resistance was ultimately broken by Alex Iwobi’s 70th-minute effort. The Nigeria international was sent racing through on goal by Robinson’s first-time ball around the corner before squeezing a left-foot shot past Hermansen.

After restoring their slender advantage, the hosts were in no mood to let a lead slip for the second time as they stood firm to claim all three points and their first home league win since March.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

