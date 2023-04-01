Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Woodland won the 2019 US Open
Woodland won the 2019 US Open
Reuters
Former US Open champion Gary Woodland (39) has undergone surgery to remove a tumor on his brain, his team said on Monday.

The American revealed the diagnosis last month, saying that he decided to move forward with surgery to remove the lesion after consulting with multiple specialists and discussions with his family.

The majority of the tumor had been removed after a "long surgery", his team said on his social media accounts.

"At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery."

Reuters has contacted Woodland's team for comment.

Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour including the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. He played in 24 events this year, making 18 cuts and notching two top-10 finishes.

Mentions
Woodland GaryGolf
Related Articles
Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Show more
Golf
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Theegala and Kim lead PGA Fortinet Championship at halfway stage
Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut
Red-hot Herbert fires 63 to grab early PGA Fortinet lead
Ryder Cup-bound Ludvig Aberg impresses on BMW PGA Championship debut
US Senate issues subpoena to PIF subsidiary regarding PGA Tour deal
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Spurs 'family' behind Richarlison, says skipper Heung-min Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings