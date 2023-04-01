New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. BMW PGA Championship DP World Tour
  4. New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Fox celebrates with his trophy
Fox celebrates with his trophy
Reuters
New Zealander Ryan Fox (36) recovered from an early triple bogey to claim victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday, finding a birdie on the last hole to win by one stroke.

Fox began the day three shots adrift and when he dropped three shots at the third he looked out of contention.

But he regained ground with a couple of birdies and then came home in 31 to finish on 18 under and edge out England's home favourites Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

Spain's world number three Jon Rahm finished with a 68 for a 16 under total, one ahead of Ryder Cup team mate Viktor Hovland and two clear of another Ryder Cup player Tommy Fleetwood.

World number two Rory McIlroy caught fire in his fourth round with a 65 to finish at 13 under.

Fox had never managed a top-10 finish at the Wentworth event but arrived in good form after a finishing tied third at last week's Horizon Irish Open.

He is the first New Zealander to win the tournament.

Mentions
GolfBMW PGA Championship DP World TourFox RyanHatton TyrrellRai Aaron
Related Articles
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut
Ryder Cup-bound Ludvig Aberg impresses on BMW PGA Championship debut
Show more
Golf
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Theegala and Kim lead PGA Fortinet Championship at halfway stage
Red-hot Herbert fires 63 to grab early PGA Fortinet lead
US Senate issues subpoena to PIF subsidiary regarding PGA Tour deal
Rory McIlroy hails 'incredible' Ludvig Aberg as Ryder Cup grows nearer
Zach Johnson ready to take blame if US fall at Ryder Cup
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
Finland stun USA to reach Davis Cup quarters while Australia and Canada go through
I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings