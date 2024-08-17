Genoa net late leveller to frustrate reigning Serie A champions Inter in opener

It was honours even at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as Genoa’s backline lived a charmed life for the majority of their Serie A season-opening 2-2 draw against champions Inter, after they took an early lead that saw them net for just the third time in their last 11 league meetings.

Unsurprisingly, reigning champions Inter carved out the first real chance, as Marcus Thuram ran through Genoa’s defensive lines and fired towards the bottom-left corner, only to be denied by Pierluigi Gollini’s instinctive save. And that reaped dividends at the 20th-minute mark, as Alessandro Vogliacco tapped in from close range via a fortuitous rebound off the bar, after Yann Sommer failed to catch Mattia Bani’s header from Aarón Martín’s long-range free-kick.

The home fans were now in full voice - but real champions stay calm in a crisis, and Inter took just 10 minutes to draw level. They did so with an intricate series of passes, which culminated in Nicolo Barella crossing from the right flank for Thuram to head into the opposite corner past a stranded Gollini to finally open his league account for the season.

Genoa simply couldn’t live with the Frenchman, and he soon found himself facing goal after an incisive ball from Federico Dimarco across the penalty box, only for Milan Badelj to seemingly scythe him down in a physical duel. Ermanno Feliciani didn’t hesitate to award a penalty, though VAR replays showed that it was instead Thuram who fouled his man, overturning the onfield decision. And Badelj again came to the rescue five minutes before HT, as he headed off the goalline from Dimarco’s well-hit effort after another series of passes.

Somewhat unlucky not to go in ahead at the break, Inter were expected to go in for the kill straight from the restart. And it seemed for a moment as though they’d done so just seven minutes into the second act when Dimarco received a ball across the face of goal from Matteo Darmian and rolled in. However, he ran too early and Genoa were handed yet another lifeline after a quick VAR review. Inter weren’t disheartened though, and Thuram went on a one-man mission, only for Gollini to deny him another goal by intercepting the threat well.

With Inter boss Simone Inzaghi sensing that two extra points were slipping away, he opted for a double switch that saw summer arrival Mehdi Taremi look to make a dream start with the Nerazzurri. That was Genoa’s cue to try and absorb Inter’s final flourish, but they couldn’t manage it, eventually crumbling in the 85th minute when Thuram lifted the ball over Gollini from close range after Davide Frattesi played him in. Initially, the effort was disallowed, but VAR granted it.

However, there was a late twist in store during injury time, as Yann Bisseck was penalised for handball in the area, giving Genoa the chance to snatch a late point.

Milan loanee Junior Messias stepped up, and though Sommer saved his initial effort, he followed up with a shot high into the net, sending the ground into raptures. That leveller denied Inter their sixth straight winning opener to a Serie A campaign, putting an early dent in their hopes of becoming the first Italian side in five years to successfully defend a league title.

