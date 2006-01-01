Atalanta sign Italy forward Retegui from fellow Serie A side Genoa

Retegui was born in Argentina but plays for Italy

Atalanta have signed Italy forward Mateo Retegui (25) from fellow Serie A club Genoa, the Europa League champions said on Thursday.

No details of the deal were disclosed, but Italian media said that it was worth around 28 million euros.

The Argentinian-born forward has played 12 international matches since his debut in 2023, including taking part in all four of Italy's matches during the recent European Championship.

The signing of Retegui will be a welcome addition for coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who conceded earlier on Thursday that his side are less competitive now than they were just a few months ago.

Retegui will likely take over the role in the front line from Gianluca Scamacca, who will be out of action for at least six months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.