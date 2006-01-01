Inter sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa

Inter sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa

Josep Martinez joins the champions from Genoa.
Josep Martinez joins the champions from Genoa.Profimedia
Inter have completed the purchase of Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez (26) from Genoa on a five-year contract, the Serie A champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The club did not provide any details about the transfer, but Italian media suggest the deal is worth in excess of £15million.

Martinez was a key player for Genoa in the league last season, keeping eight clean sheets and helping the newly promoted club secure a surprising 11th-place finish.

It is expected that Martinez will initially play as a reserve to Inter's 35-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer before gradually assuming the first-team spot after next season.

Inter have lacked a backup goalkeeper since they decided not to sign Emil Audero on a permanent deal from Sampdoria, following a season-long loan spell.

Martinez JosepInterGenoaSerie A
